Encompass Health Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

