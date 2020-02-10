Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Mizuho

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of EHC traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

