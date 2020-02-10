Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $100.00 at SunTrust Banks

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target raised by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $80.74.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

