Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDV shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total transaction of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

EDV stock traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.54. 94,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,680. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.13. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$28.98.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

