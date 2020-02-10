Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.53 ($8.75).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

