Energycoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Energycoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $178,745.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00035699 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

