Enigma (ENG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.36 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Binance, HitBTC and ABCC. Enigma has a market cap of $30.12 million and $3.36 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.01279341 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020795 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000854 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Upbit, Tidex, Huobi, HitBTC, GOPAX, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx, AirSwap, Bittrex, Hotbit, Liqui and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

