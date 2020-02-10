Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $76,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

