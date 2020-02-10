EOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.45 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, EOS has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and approximately $4.45 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00049490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, CoinBene, OpenLedger DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,049,090,785 coins and its circulating supply is 952,390,774 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, ChaoEX, Bilaxy, Exmo, BCEX, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Neraex, Coinrail, DragonEX, Coindeal, Mercatox, QBTC, OTCBTC, Kraken, OKEx, Binance, Rfinex, Fatbtc, RightBTC, Kuna, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Exrates, EXX, GOPAX, CoinExchange, WazirX, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, Bibox, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, LBank, IDCM, ABCC, COSS, Bit-Z, C2CX, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Tidex, Poloniex, CPDAX, DOBI trade, Ovis, BitMart, IDAX, Koinex, Hotbit, Kucoin, BigONE, OEX, BitFlip, BtcTrade.im, Livecoin, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, Liqui, Tidebit, CoinEx, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Coinone and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

