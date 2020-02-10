EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of EPAM Systems worth $128,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

EPAM traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.99. 3,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,369. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average of $199.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $143.19 and a 52 week high of $242.09.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

