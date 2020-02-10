ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron Sells 1,322 Shares

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $119,032.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,032.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ePlus stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.37. 74,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ePlus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 78.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 430.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

