ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion Sells 1,237 Shares

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $111,379.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,212.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 74,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,649. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ePlus Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ePlus by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ePlus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

