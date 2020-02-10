ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel Sells 1,080 Shares

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $97,221.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,160.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 74,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,649. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

