Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 268.75 ($3.54).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQN. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Equiniti Group news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

EQN stock opened at GBX 208.80 ($2.75) on Monday. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.84. The firm has a market cap of $759.70 million and a P/E ratio of 30.71.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

