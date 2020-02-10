Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Glu Mobile Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Glu Mobile in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.