Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jacobs Engineering’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Jacobs Engineering in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $95.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

