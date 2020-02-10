Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

