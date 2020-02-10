Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skyline Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Skyline in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Skyline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of SKY opened at $29.50 on Monday. Skyline has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyline by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skyline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 625,524 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Skyline by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 613,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 276,968 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,453 shares of company stock worth $4,838,164 in the last ninety days.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

