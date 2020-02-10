Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cerner Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerner in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.93 on Monday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,437 shares of company stock valued at $23,151,057. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

