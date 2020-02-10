Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Copper Mountain Mining Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CUM)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock.

