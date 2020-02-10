Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Haemonetics Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $120.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,853,000 after buying an additional 229,602 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,170,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,501,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 248,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after buying an additional 44,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after buying an additional 60,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

