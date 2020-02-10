Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $180.21 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $3,013,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,728,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,078,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,561 shares of company stock valued at $58,273,137. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $288,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

