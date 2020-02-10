Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seattle Genetics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

SGEN opened at $117.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.80 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,384,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $18,287,725. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

