Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AQST. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

