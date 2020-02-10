Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Match Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Match Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 3,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 405,578 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Match Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 317,098 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Match Group by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 260,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Match Group by 8,708.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 257,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

