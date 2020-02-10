Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,294,000 after acquiring an additional 502,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,889,000 after acquiring an additional 447,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 100.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,870,000 after acquiring an additional 157,199 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

