Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PTCT. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $53.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.97. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $55.21.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

