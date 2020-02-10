Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$84.72 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$80.41 and a 52-week high of C$105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.