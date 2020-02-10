Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 280.25% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 3,034,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,185,000 after buying an additional 265,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 124,437 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 643,502 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

