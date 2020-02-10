Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Trueblue Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TBI)

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trueblue in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Trueblue’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE TBI opened at $16.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trueblue has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $664.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trueblue by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 1,319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 182,612 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,685,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.