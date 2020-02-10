Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Veoneer Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Veoneer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

VNE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 26.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth $195,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veoneer by 43.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

