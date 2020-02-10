Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 10th (ACDVF, APEMY, APEN, ASBFY, ASR, BILI, C, CAPL, CNA, DNHBY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 10th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Get Air Canada alerts:

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.