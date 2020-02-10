Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (BARC, BVC, CCP, CRNT, FBH, MCS, SSE, TGL, TSCO, TUI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 10th:

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a GBX 252 ($3.31) target price on the stock.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the stock.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

FBD (LON:FBH) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock.

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.22). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

