Eric Bakken Sells 14,679 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Stock

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RGS traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. 12,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $503.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

RGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regis by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 530,116 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Regis by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 435,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regis in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,039,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regis by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 190,565 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

