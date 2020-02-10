Espers Achieves Market Cap of $596,191.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Espers has a market cap of $596,191.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Espers has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.01257407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00047190 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00212875 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002265 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

