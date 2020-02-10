Essentia Price Tops $0.0004 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $337,484.00 and $33,666.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

