Essex Property Trust Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

NYSE ESS opened at $314.79 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $271.58 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.57 and a 200-day moving average of $313.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,122,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock worth $4,131,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

