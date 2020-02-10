Essex Savings Bank Has $1.79 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $12,465,516.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,897,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,344,385,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $145.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,840,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,095. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.