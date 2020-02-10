Essex Savings Bank Has $2.66 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

PFE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. 14,475,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.