Essex Savings Bank Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 265,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.24. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

