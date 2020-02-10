Essex Savings Bank Purchases 753 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.15. 285,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.47 and a 52-week high of $335.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.