Essex Savings Bank Reduces Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

