Essex Savings Bank Sells 3,660 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after buying an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,234,000 after buying an additional 593,535 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after buying an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,937,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,716,000 after buying an additional 160,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.75. 7,910,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

