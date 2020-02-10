Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

NYSE EL opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.35. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $151.51 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

