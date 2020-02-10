Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $129,059.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.20 or 0.05812095 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00058607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00120414 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinTiger, Escodex, DDEX, LATOKEN, Coinlim, Mercatox and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

