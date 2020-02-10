Ether-1 (ETHO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,885.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $254,641.00 and $29,885.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00374204 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010144 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012606 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,452,315 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

