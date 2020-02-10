Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.91 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.77 or 0.00119261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, BCEX and HitBTC. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $2.91 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.77 or 0.02257340 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, HitBTC, RightBTC, Bibox, CoinExchange, Instant Bitex, Kraken, Gate.io, FCoin, Bitsane, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Liquid, EXX, CoinEgg, Gatehub, Coinhub, C-CEX, Huobi, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Koineks, Coinbase Pro, Coinut, QBTC, YoBit, C2CX, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, CPDAX, Exrates, Bitbns, Exmo, Bittrex, CoinTiger, BitForex, BCEX, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, HBUS, CoinBene, BigONE, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Bitfinex, BTC Markets, Korbit, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Upbit, Coinnest, Coinroom, LBank, Coinone, CoinEx, Binance, ZB.COM, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis and OKCoin International. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

