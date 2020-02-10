Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $40,184.00 and $647.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.32 or 0.05842242 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00058326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00120779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

