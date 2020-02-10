Etsy Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. Etsy has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,327,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.