EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Reaches $163,588.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $163,588.00 and approximately $13,378.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005717 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000768 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,915,989 coins and its circulating supply is 31,951,282 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

